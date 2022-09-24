Foreign Minister Lavrov Accuses the West of Wanting To Destroy Russia

"Official Russophobia in the West is unprecedented, its scope is grotesque," Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced this Saturday at the UN General Assembly forum that the West wants to destroy Russia just for thinking and acting differently.

"Official Russophobia in the West is unprecedented, its scope is grotesque," said Lavrov, who accused the United States of taking itself "for a godsend on Earth" though without "any obligations" but with the "sole sacred right to act with impunity whenever and wherever it wants."

"They are not ashamed to say that they are trying to inflict a military defeat on our country but also to destroy and fracture Russia," he added.

Today the question is being decided how the future world order will look like: with a hegemon or a just world without blackmail, the Russian Foreign Minister said.

In the words of the foreign minister, Moscow has chosen the second option and, together with its allies, partners and like-minded people, "urges to work on its implementation".

At the beginning of his speech, Lavrov stressed that the General Assembly meeting is being held "at a dramatic moment." "Arrangements in the international security sphere are rapidly degrading," he said.

According to his words, the policy of the West undermines the credibility of international institutions "as organs of the conciliation of interests and international law as a guarantee of justice and defense of the weak against arbitrariness."

The senior official suggested that these negative tendencies have been openly exposed "in a concentrated form" at the UN, eroding the principles on which the organization was founded.

"The question of the future of the world order is being decided today; this is clear to any impartial observer," he said.

The question is whether it will be an order with a hegemon who forces everyone to live by his rules, which are beneficial only to him. Or will it be a democratic and just world, a world without blackmail and intimidation, without neo-Nazism and neo-colonialism," Lavrov told the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.