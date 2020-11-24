Argentina: Defense, Health Ministries Ready for Vaccination

Although defense staff will be involved in the vaccination campaign, the brunt of the task will fall to local governments and health authorities.

Argentina's ministries of defense and health are preparing for a large-scale vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus by planning the vaccines' cold-storage delivery and distribution.

"We have been working with the Ministry of Health for a month. First the ministers had a meeting, and now our teams are working together, coordinating almost daily," Defense Minister Agustin Rossi said.

To efficiently deliver the vaccines to Argentina, the Defense Ministry is making all its air and ground transportation means available so that the vaccine reaches different parts Argentina in the shortest possible time.

For the vaccination phase, defense staff will still be involved, but the brunt of the task will fall to local governments and health authorities.

Evolution of number of cases for Argentina, with a total confirmed of 1,366,182 pic.twitter.com/jjctEKebh4 — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) November 23, 2020

"Our contribution can be in different ways, through the 17 hospitals that we have throughout Argentina, with military staff (doctors and nurses), with military units to store vaccines or supplies temporarily, and with a proposal to organize the vaccination system," the Defense Minister explained.

Rossi also stressed that the massive vaccination campaign will be possible because President Alberto Fernandez has managed to rebuild "almost entirely" the public health infrastructure that was weakened by Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

"Today we can say that the Argentines who needed medical assistance had it without any problems... In a scenario of many difficulties, the performance of the government has been more than important," he said, as reported by Pagina 12.

As of Tuesday morning, Argentina had reported 1,374,631 COVID-19 cases and 37,122 deaths from the disease.