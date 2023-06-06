Floods In Haiti Leave 51 Dead

The recent floods, landslides and earthquake add to the humanitarian crisis already affecting the Caribbean country.

The country's Civil Protection Directorate (DPC) reported Tuesday that at least 51 dead and 140 injured as a result of heavy rainfall recorded in Haiti in recent days.

According to authorities, floods and landslides have affected seven of Haiti's ten departments, affecting 39,458 families. They reported the destruction of at least 820 houses, damage to 1,625, and flooding of 31,591.

In addition to heavy rains, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook southwestern Haiti early this morning. At least four people were killed, although the death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are underway to find people trapped under destroyed houses.

In the face of such tragedy, the United Nations (UN) offered assistance to those affected. UN Secretary-General António Guterres' spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said the organization "stands ready to work with the Haitian authorities and other partners to help alleviate the suffering of those in need."

Los fuertes aguaceros registrados en Haití durante las últimas jornadas han dejado al menos 51 muertos, 18 desaparecidos y 140 heridos, informó este martes 6 de junio la Dirección de Protección Civil (DPC). pic.twitter.com/an8JEPifQp — Diario Panorama (@diariopanorama) June 6, 2023

The heavy downpours registered in Haiti in recent days have left at least 51 dead, 18 missing and 140 injured, the Civil Protection Directorate (DPC) reported this Tuesday, June 6.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it is working with the UN Children's Fund, the World Food Program (WFP), and the International Organization for Migration to support communities hardest hit by flooding and landslides around the capital, Port-au-Prince.

WFP has already distributed some 350,000 hot meals and other food aid to those most in need, Dujarric said.

The floods, landslides, and earthquake came amid a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean country marked by gang violence, the return of cholera, and an increase in the number of food-insecure people.