Haiti Cholera Outbreak Leaves More Than 700 Dead

    Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacillus Vibrio cholerae. Jun. 2, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@ajplus

Published 2 June 2023
Opinion

The UN this week added Haiti to its list of hunger hotspots, along with Sudan and the Sahel.
 

The Haitian Ministry of Public Health and Population said in its latest report that the cholera outbreak that broke out in October last year has now left a death toll of 704.

According to the official balance sheet published Thursday, a total of 40,139 hospitalizations ( 2,835 confirmed cases) have been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak, with an average age of those admitted being 17 years old.

The Ministry of Health indicated that there are 45,835 probable cases and said that the incidence is especially notable among children aged 1 to 9 years, with 14,673 cases.

The United Nations (UN) this week added Haiti to its list of famine hotspots along with Sudan and the Sahel, in an increase in the level of famine alert among the population.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacillus Vibrio cholerae. 

The disease remains a threat to global public health and an indicator of inequality and lack of social development. It is an easily treatable disease. Most cases can be successfully treated by prompt administration of oral rehydration salts (ORS).

Severely dehydrated patients are at risk of shock and require rapid administration of intravenous fluids. These patients should also receive appropriate antibiotics to shorten the duration of diarrhea, reduce the volume of rehydration fluids needed, and reduce the magnitude and duration of fecal excretion of V. cholerae.

