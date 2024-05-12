Brazil: Number of Deaths Due to Floods Rises to 144

Given the weather forecast, almost the entire state of Rio Grande do Sul remains on high alert.

While authorities are forecasting new storms for southern Brazil, the latest Civil Defense report indicates that flooding caused by torrential rains left 144 dead and more than 2.1 million affected.

Regarding the figures published yesterday, this Sunday there are seven fatalities and 125 people remain missing. There were 620,000 displaced persons, of whom more than 81,000 took refuge in makeshift shelters run by the Government.

The state of Rio Grande do Sul, bordering Argentina and Uruguay, is the most affected area. There more than 800 injured have been reported and 90 percent of its territory is damaged.

The unprecedented flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil has caused an environmental & humanitarian crisis. 1000s of people displaced, 143 confirmed dead, 131 still missing, with an unknown number of animals. Climate inaction impacts all of us.

Losses in Rio Grande do Sul are estimated at $18.839 billion ($3.7 billion). Meanwhile, the Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, confirmed a package of aid of 50,000 million reais (9,800 million dollars), between credits and direct assistance measures.

This Sunday, the National Disaster Monitoring and Warning Center (CEMADEN) issued a high-risk alert for landslides in Rio Grande do Sul and the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. The entity forecasts downpours, strong winds and low temperatures until next Tuesday.

Brazilian authorities describe a "war scenario" in Rio Grande do Sul. A rare combination of factors caused devastating flooding in the Brazilian state and affected more than two million people, and given the weather forecast, almost the entire state remains on high alert.