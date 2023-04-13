4 Killed and 11 Injured in Eastern Myanmar’s Bomb Blast

A bomb explosion in eastern Myanmar resulted in the unfortunate incidents of four fatalities and eleven individuals sustaining injuries.

According to a statement by the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council, an explosive incident occurred in Shan State, located in the eastern region of Myanmar, on Thursday. Tragically, the event resulted in the loss of four lives and caused injuries to 11 individuals.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., an occurrence transpired within a vehicle storage space adjacent to a park, situated opposite a pagoda, within the bounds of Lashio municipality located in the northern region of Shan state.

The report reads that the utilization of a rudimentary explosive apparatus was involved in the bomb strike that occurred on the eve of the customary Thingyan water carnival.

4 killed and 11 injured in Lashio’s bomb explosion



4 people killed and 11 injured as a bomb exploded today (13 April) in Lashio, northern Shan state. The explosion occurred around 11:30 am. pic.twitter.com/nn1kygPuib — Eleven Myanmar (@ElevenMyanmar) April 13, 2023

The subjects of the unfortunate incident were individuals engaged in pilgrimage to the pagoda. Among them was a three-year-old child, and as a result of the occurrence, the aforementioned victims sustained injuries. The report further indicated that the affected persons were transported to Lashio hospital to receive appropriate medical intervention.

A recent bomb explosion took place within Thaketa township in the Yangon region on Thursday. According to a local police officer, no fatalities were reported in the incident.

Current efforts are being made to identify and apprehend those responsible for the actions in question.