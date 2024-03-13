Russia To Deploy Troops & Armaments Towards Border with Finland

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia will deploy troops and heavy armaments on the border with Finland following the entry of that country and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"We didn't have troops there, but now we will. There were no offensive systems there, but now they will appear," he said and described the Nordic countries' decision as a "senseless step" in terms of guaranteeing their national interests.

Putin recalled that Russia's relations with Finland were "ideal" in the past since both countries had no conflicts between them. However, this changed since Finland's support for Ukraine.

"I believe that being neutral had more benefits for them since it provided certain advantages, at least as a negotiating platform to reduce tensions within Europe itself," he said.

Moscow aims to strengthen its northwestern flank, especially the region surrounding St. Petersburg city, which is only about 300 kilometers from the Finnish capital, Helsinki.

Watch the Russian S-550 anti satellite missiles flying at super sonic speed. This is why NATO cannot and will never defeat Russia. pic.twitter.com/HrsLtHr7u4 — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) March 7, 2024

Putin also assured that Russia is prepared in case the West decides to unleash a nuclear war. However, that option is currently improbable.

"They are developing all their components. We are too. But this does not mean that, in my view, they are prepared to unleash a nuclear war tomorrow. But if they want to, what can we do? We are ready," he said, insisting that Russia is technically and militarily prepared.

"Weapons exist to be used. We have our principles. What do they say?: They state that we are willing to use weapons, any weapon," he said, emphasizing that this possibility depends on the existence of existential threats to the Russian state, sovereignty, and independence.

Putin highlighted that the Russian nuclear triad - intercontinental missiles, atomic submarines, and strategic aviation - is "more modern" than any other on the planet.

When asked about the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, he stressed that there has "never" been a need to use weapons of mass destruction in the neighboring country.