Fighting Continues in Sudan Despite New Ceasefire Extension

The military factions in Sudan have leveled accusations against one another for renewed infractions of a previously established cessation of hostilities. This ongoing conflict has persisted for three weeks, despite the warnings issued regarding the deleterious potential of sliding towards a state of civil war.

Since April 15, a protracted power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in hundreds of people killed and thousands injured.

Both parties agreed to a formal extension of the ceasefire agreement, which was originally set to expire at midnight on Sunday, for an additional 72 hours. This decision was made in response to calls from international, regional, and local entities, as stated by the RSF.

The military expressed its expectation that the self-styled "rebels" would comply with the agreement; however, it harbored doubts regarding their true intentions to sustain assaults.

The parties involved engaged in persistent conflict despite the implementation of a series of ceasefire agreements facilitated by various mediators, including the United States.

The present scenario in Khartoum, wherein the military has been engaged in a confrontation with the RSF entrenched in residential zones, exhibited a state of relative tranquility during the morning hours of Sunday, following the occurrence of intense strife near the city center on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the army proclaimed the annihilation of RSF convoys en route to Khartoum from the west. According to the RSF, the armed forces have engaged in aerial bombardments and utilized heavy artillery in various zones within the Khartoum province.