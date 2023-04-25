Sudan Factions Agree to 72-Hour Ceasefire, Foreigners Evacuated

"...During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire..."

Sudan's warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire starting on Tuesday, while Western, Arab and Asian nations raced to extract their citizens from the country.

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) has asserted that the cessation of hostilities was mediated through the intervention of the United States and Saudi Arabia. The accord was initially publicized by the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, who confirmed that it was a product of arduous negotiations that lasted for two days. Several preceding cessations of hostilities agreements have not been complied with by both factions.

The SAF and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group engaged in hostilities on April 15, leading to a resultant death toll of no less than 427 individuals, as well as the disruption of vital infrastructure such as hospitals and other basic amenities. Furthermore, the conflict has rendered residential areas as active combat fronts.

"During this period, the United States urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire," Blinken said in a statement.

According to Blinken, the United States shall collaborate with local, global, and domestic civilian entities to establish a committee that shall monitor efforts towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities and provisions for humanitarian aid.

In Khartoum, the RSF has affirmed its concurrence with the ceasefire, set to commence at midnight, aiming to ease the humanitarian endeavors. "We affirm our commitment to a complete ceasefire during the truce period", the RSF said.

The SAF announced on its official Facebook page that it also agreed with the ceasefire accord. A coalition consisting of various Sudanese civil society organizations that were involved in the negotiations for a transition into a democracy expressed their appreciation for the update.