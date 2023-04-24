Dozens of Countries Try to Get Their Citizens Out of Sudan

In the capital city, the Sudanese literally live in a war zone as the military headquarters and the Presidential palace are surrounded by civilian residences.

On Sunday, European, Asian, and African countries began preparations to get their citizens out of Sudan, a country in which the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting fiercely since April 15.

Among those countries are France, the United States, Spain, China, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Turkey, the Philippines, Jordan, Greece, Palesine, and the United Kingdom.

For days the United Nations has been requesting a negotiated solution to the conflict but the two belligerent parties have ignored the calls for peace made by the multilateral organization.

Clashes were reported in Khartoum on Sunday, although a tense calm has also prevailed amid a three-day truce marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Daily Telegraph publishes evacuation scheme from Sudan pic.twitter.com/qNU17kxgsK — Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 24, 2023

In the capital city, the Sudanese literally live in a war zone as the military headquarters and the Presidential palace are surrounded by civilian residences.

Many people were left without shelter, electricity, food or water. This forced the displacement of half the city's population, said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, the secretary of the Union of Doctors.

On Monday, South Africa also announced that it is planning to evacuate 77 nationals stranded in Sudan, according to its Department of International Relations.

"Our nationals and embassy staff are on their way out of Khartoum. I can't disclose the security and logistics of the operation. But they are moving out," said Clayson Monyela, head of Public Diplomacy.