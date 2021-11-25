'Fidel Will Always Be With Us,' Cubans Say

At the tribute gala, the dancers wore white shirts, military pants, and boots to represent the guerrilla fight led by Fidel Castro that allowed the Revolution to triumph.

On the Havana University steps on Wednesday, hundreds of citizens paid tribute to the Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro ahead of the fifth anniversary of his death on Nov. 25.

The National Concert Band performed songs from the new Cuban Trova such as “the Blue Unicorn” by Silvio Rodriguez, “I Give You Another Song” by Nelson Valdes, and “His Name is the People,” which singer Sara Gonzalez popularized in 1994.

The actor Alden Knight recited the poems "Song to Fidel" by Carilda Oliver and "The Giant," whose main verse reads: "Fidel has fortune, a single fortune: being himself."

The Young Communists Union (UJC) National Committee Secretary Aylin Alvarez reaffirmed youth's loyalty to the legacy of the Revolution, which became a reference for other peoples who fight for social justice.

Intrerpreting for Fidel and Prime Minister Owen Arthur at the Cuba-Caricom Summit, held in Barbados in 2005.#FidelPorSiempre #CubaVive❤️����❤️����❤️���� pic.twitter.com/j4fGOeLnj2 — Michel R. Alonso (@m_ralonso) November 25, 2021

"A multiplied and firm Fidel, present in millions of Cubans, fought the U.S.-backed destabilizing attempts. This position shows there has never been, nor will there ever be, rupture, oblivion, renunciation, or betrayal. Our Commander in Chief stays with us," Alvarez stated.

Subsequently, the Cuban contemporary dance group performed the piece Matria Etnocentra, in which dancers wore white shirts with red stars in the center, military pants, and boots to represent the guerrilla fight that allowed the Revolution to triumph.

Finally, artists Raul Torres, Annie Garces, Eduardo Sosa, and Tanami Lopez interpreted the song "Riding with Fidel," whose chorus reads: "Man, the grateful ones accompany you. How we will long for your feats. Not even death believes it got hold of you."