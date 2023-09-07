Argentina and China Foster Resources and Energy Cooperation

"Sustainable exploitation of natural resources and energy transition are unavoidable issues in today's world," the Argentine Minister Filmus said.

On Thursday, Argentina and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for scientific cooperation on matters related to natural resources and energy transition.

This document was signed by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Daniel Filmus during his visit to Beijing, where he met with the Minister of Natural Resources Wang Guanghua.

The MoU is focused on the creation of a virtual binational research center on natural resources and energy transition. It also encompasses other forms of cooperation such as the exchange of officials, scientists, academics, and specialists.

Argentina and China also intend to jointly carry out science and technology research, seminars and training courses.

"The MoU opens up very interesting opportunities for both countries. Sustainable exploitation of natural resources and energy transition are unavoidable issues in today's world," Filmus said, adding that Argentina proposed advancing bilateral cooperation through concrete initiatives.

Among them is the creation of a virtual binational research center on natural resources and energy transition; the call for a contest for research projects, the exchange of three researchers from each country, and scientific papers on the oceanic and Antarctic areas.

Filmus also held meetings with the Astronomica Observatories Director Jin Zhang, the Sciences Academy Vice President Hejun Yin, and the Social Sciences Academy Director Gao Xiang.

