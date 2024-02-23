Farmers to Protest at the European Commission Office in Madrid

Agricultural and fishing workers are dissatisfied with the EU policies and procedures.

On Monday, the Young Farmers Agricultural Association (ASAJA), the Coordinator of Farmers and Ranchers Organizations (COAG), and the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA) will place hundreds of tractors and thousands of protesters between the Ministry of Agriculture and the office of the European Commission (EC) in Madrid.

This protest will coincide with the meeting of the European Union's Agriculture Council of Ministers in Brussels, where ways to respond to the current crisis will be sought.

"The countryside demands support, respect, and recognition," said ASAJA, COAG and UPA, which hope to gather thousands of Spaniards to accompany the protest in Madrid.

The EU ministers' meeting is expected to address the flexibilization of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the negotiation of "mirror clauses" to ensure reciprocity of standards with imports from third countries, two issues that are "vital" for Spanish farmers.

They also demand a change in the functioning of the food chain law, an agricultural insurance system that responds to the needs of producers, taxation in line with the increases in costs borne by the sector, and urgent investments in irrigation.

On Wednesday, Spanish farmers brought Madrid's streets to a standstill with around 500 tractors. Parallel to this, various mobilizations have taken place in other parts of the country.

After two weeks of agrarian protests, the police have arrested more than 50 protesters and identified some 9,000 citizens accompanying the demonstrations.

Several associations of workers and entrepreneurs in the fishing industry announced that they will also demonstrate on Monday under the slogan "For the future of fishing, aquaculture, fishmongers, and consumer health in Spain."

They criticize the EU's environmental policy, administrative complexity, unfair competition from third countries, and the lack of incentives to promote generational renewal.