Police Brutality Delays Farmers' March to New Delhi

On Wednesday, Indian farmers reported the death of a farmer during protests against price liberalization policies sponsored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"At the Khanauri border, Shubh Karan Singh, 23, was killed. Three other people were seriously injured and several people were reported missing," said Sarwan Singh Pandher, the secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a dominant union in Majha belt of Punjabuno.

He indicated that the farmers will stop their protests for two days to discuss the incident that took place on the border between the states of Punjab and Haryana, where the protest march has remained blocked since last week.

The farmers are trying to reach New Delhi to demand that the Modi administration implement a law that guarantees minimum production sales prices (MSP) for certain crops and thus protects their value against market fluctuations.

Farmers protests are happening in India too.



And the Indian government is so hi-tech that it’s using drones to drop tear gas on the protesters.



The world should be celebrating agriculture, but we are run by psycho financial overlords who have never spent a day in a farm.

The farmers denounce that the Police have stopped their advance violently, as happened today when the security forces once again used tear gas and water cannons against citizens. The images from the PTI agency and other local media confirm the events.

Despite this, the Haryana Police denied the death of any farmer in the protests, stating that about twelve police officers had been seriously injured when a group of protesters surrounded them and began attacking them with sticks, maces and stones.

The request to implement minimum prices was one of the main demands of the protests carried out in 2020, when thousands of farmers camped for almost 15 months on the borders of New Delhi in response to Modi's neoliberal reforms.

