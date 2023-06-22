FAO Warns of Rift Valley Fever Outbreak in East Africa

Conditions suitable for vector multiplication are expected to persist due to favorable forecasts for the months of June to August.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) issued an alert for a possible outbreak of Rift Valley fever (RVF) in East Africa.

The alert was issued by FAO in conjunction with the regional economic community, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). According to the agencies, the risk of the deadly disease appearing in East Africa in both humans and livestock is high due to favorable environmental conditions and increased livestock and human movements.

"During the March to May period, heavy, prolonged, and widespread rains caused severe flooding in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, western Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda, creating a suitable environment for vector multiplication," the institutions said.

They said as well that such suitable conditions "are expected to persist in the region due to favorable forecasts for the months of June to August."

They added that extensive foci of vector multiplication are expected in Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia, while localized foci are expected in Uganda, Sudan, Tanzania, and Burundi.

RVF is an endemic vector-borne zoonotic disease that poses a threat to both humans and animals and is spread by mosquitoes. Experts say it is a complex disease, making it difficult to monitor risk and implement effective control measures.

Heavy rains and prolonged flooding increase habitat suitability for vector populations, leading to the hatching of RVF-competent mosquitoes (Aedes and Culex), thus influencing the risk of outbreaks.

The disease disrupts livestock industries, food security, and the livelihoods of pastoral communities, the FAO warned.