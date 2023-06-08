Death Toll From Cholera Rises To 31 In South Africa

It is the second time the country has confirmed a cholera outbreak this year.

The National Department of Health reported Thursday that the death toll from cholera in South Africa now stands at 31, with Gauteng province reporting the highest number of deaths.

Gauteng, which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria, recorded 29 deaths, while Free State and Mpumalanga recorded one death each, the department said in a statement.

It also noted that the country has recorded a cumulative total of 166 laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 suspected cholera infections in five provinces between Feb. 1 and June 6, 2023.

The data shows that the majority of cases were recorded in Gauteng (92% / 152 cases), while Free State accounts for 5% / 9 infections. The ages of patients in Gauteng ranged from one to 91 years, while Free State ranged from 10 to 50 years.

The department said more than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms have been treated at hospitals in the two provinces. More than 200 people have been treated at the makeshift Kanana Cholera Treatment Centre hospital in Hammanskraal, north of the capital Pretoria, which since last month's outbreak has become the epicenter of the disease.

In case-finding andcontact-tracingg activities, the National, Provincial and District Outbreak Response Teams have reached more than 300 contacts.

The Department of Health has reported that 3,000 hygiene kits donated by the United Nations Children's Fund and Médecins Sans Frontières are being distributed to local households and schools in affected communities.

In response to the waterborne disease, the department warned the population to "never drink water from unsafe sources, such as rivers, dams or streams, unless you boil or disinfect it first." It also warned to avoid food, or surfaces, known or suspected to be contaminated and recalled the importance of proper handwashing to prevent the spread of the disease.