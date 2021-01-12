Ecuador's Largest Workers Union Calls for General Strike

The United Workers' Front Union supports nationwide demonstrations to take place on January 28 to protest President Lenin Moreno's policies.

Ecuador's United Workers' Front Union (FUT) President Mesias Tatamuez on Monday announced a general strike on January 28 to defend labor rights and reject the privatization of the energy sector.

He warned over the attempts to increase retirement years as part of the adjustment reforms hailed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Tatamuez urged the Constitutional Court to rule over a complaint filed against President Lenin Moreno's "Humanitarian Law", a new norm that reduces the wages of public and private workers.

Besides rejecting an increase in fuel prices, FUT leaders pointed out that Moreno is trying to privatize the oil, communications, energy, and mining sectors before leaving the Presidency on May 24.



Having staged demonstrations in December, the Subnational Governments Federation (Fenogope) supported the FUT's call as the Moreno administration has not transferred economic aid to local governments.

The call for a general strike comes amid the electoral campaigns for the February 7 elections in which 16 presidential candidates will compete.

The exclusion of the Social Justice (JS) presidential candidate Alvaro Noboa unleashed political turmoil in recent weeks, as a claim was filled to demand the removal of three officials of the National Electoral Council (CNE).