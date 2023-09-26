Argentina: President Fernandez to Attent the Belt & Road Forum

The forum aims to promote connectivity among countries through the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

On Monday, the Argentine Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that President Alberto Fernandez will visit China in October to participate in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Fernandez's attendance at the forum, scheduled for October 17th and 18th in Beijing, was confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Cafiero, during a meeting with the new Chinese Ambassador to Buenos Aires, Wang Wei.

Cafiero informed the diplomat about President Fernandez's presence, as he was invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Authorities from over 110 countries have already confirmed their attendance.

The Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister emphasized the importance of promoting more balanced and diversified bilateral trade and also underscored the need to expedite the opening of the Chinese market to Argentine products.

Cafiero stated that Argentina considers it of "great importance" to collaborate with China on infrastructure financing projects that "facilitate greater territorial integration, both at the regional economic level and with the rest of the global markets, especially Asia."

In this context, Cafiero noted that Argentina's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative stimulates trade and investments and promotes national development.

In 2022, China was Argentina's second-largest trading partner, with a trade volume of US$25.4 billion. China is the second-largest destination for Argentine exports and the primary source of imports for the South American country.

China's Belt and Road Initiative aims to promote cooperation and connectivity among countries through two components: the Silk Road Economic Belt (land-based) and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road (oceanic).

It is an initiative designed to create a platform for stimulating trade, investments, market integration, and economic cooperation across regions.