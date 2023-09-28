Argentina Can Probably Join the New Development Bank: Guzzetti

"We will also have the opportunity of integrating ourselves into new global value chains," the director of the Argentine Institute of Geopolitical Studies pointed out.

In September, the Schiller Institute held a conference under the theme "Let us Join Hands with the Global Majority To Create a New Chapter in World History!” Politicians, diplomats, former presidents and professors from Russia, India, South Africa, Argentina, Italy, France, Germany, Guyana, U.S. and Japan attended the event.

Two panel sessions took place during the conference: “The Strategic Situation After the Historic BRICS Summit” and “A New Paradigm in the History of Mankind Is Taking Shape”.

During the first panel, "The Strategic Situation After the Historic BRICS Summit," Professor Georgy Toloraya gave a presentation.

He is a retired Russian senior diplomat with the rank of Minister-Counselor and is Deputy Chairman of the Russian National Committee on BRICS Research. Toloraya noted that the recent BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was truly an historic event.

“This is truly an historic summit because this is the first time that the BRICS has declared itself to be on the way, and to be capable of creating a New World Order: It’s really a tide change. Now 20 to 40 countries are interested in joining BRICS, in this or that forum, and this is something that nobody has expected, including myself,“ said Toloraya.

In the second panel "A New Paradigm in the History of Mankind Is Taking Shape", Director of the Center for Africa-China Studies (CACS) at the University of Johannesburg, Prof. David Monyae spoke about the Future of Africa, China, and the BRICS.

“We already see that BRICS countries are increasingly becoming more powerful. They have added six more countries - Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, Argentina, and Iran. That in itself has changed the whole strength and legitimacy of the BRICS," said Monyae.

"We are also going to see change, particularly when it comes to China, the most important country in terms of the size of its economy, and the role that it is increasingly playing in the infrastructure development,” he added.

Ruben Guzzetti, director of the Argentine Institute of Geopolitical Studies, mentioned that together with five other countries, Argentina will join the BRICS in 2024 and probably also the New Development Bank.

“The nations of the Global South, embodied in the BRICS, have given great impetus to the wheel of history in Johannesburg. A range of possibilities has now opened up to our country," he said.

"We will also have the opportunity of integrating ourselves into new global value chains, plan joint development in scientific and technological areas, and with the experience of countries such as China develop aquaculture and the pig industry."

"We can also contribute our talent and progress in areas such as new agricultural technologies to multiply production in countries like Ethiopia and Egypt,” Guzzetti said.

He added that Argentine progressive circles are conscious of the fact that the successes and achievements of developing countries united in organizations such as the SCO, ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and BRICS, and confirming the change in the world’s center of gravity from West to East, open historic opportunities for them.