European Union Reiterates Rejection of Quran Desecration

On Wednesday, the European Union (EU) reiterated its strong and determined rejection of the desecration of the Islamic holy book of Quran.

"Following the recent acts by individuals in Europe that have offended many Muslims, the EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance," said the EU Delegation to Lebanon.

"The desecration of the Quran, or any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful, and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia, and related intolerance have no place in the European Union," it added.

The European Union said it would continue to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and expression abroad and at home.

A woman tried to prevent the Quran from being burned by two men in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, on Monday.



Several instances of Quran-burning occurred in Sweden this year, the most notable of which took place on June 28, when an Iraqi refugee ripped out and set fire to pages of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque.

On Monday, two protesters from the far-right Danish group of Danske Patrioter set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.

On July 21, a protest was held against the Iraqi storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad that occurred after the Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.