Europe Exceeds 2 Million COVID-19 Deaths

According to health authorities, immunization of the population against the pandemic is the best way to save lives, protect communities and health systems.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday that the European region has more than two million deaths as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the international organization, the death toll from the disease shows that the virus continues to be a deadly threat to the non-immunized and vulnerable population.

"A macabre milestone has been reached with the confirmation that deaths from COVID-19 in the countries of the European region have surpassed two million," the agency warned.

Europe has had more than 2 million confirmed deaths from Covid-19, the WHO says https://t.co/2znJNNTvCK — Bloomberg (@business) May 12, 2022

In this sense, the organization stressed that "although this number is devastating, it only represents a fraction of the number of global deaths as a direct consequence of COVID-19".

It also rectified that the statistics reported in the last report on the progress of COVID-19 indicate that the number of deaths amounted to 14.9 million people who died from pathologies associated with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, as opposed to the 6.2 million deaths directly derived from the disease and officially reported.

The report added that since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the last seven days have seen a drop in the incidence of the disease, with 3.5 million new cases at the international level.