Three Rounds of Massive COVID-19 Testing In Beijing Underway

In light of the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Beijing, the Chinese capital will be performing three more massives rounds of COVID-19 testing in 12 districts from Friday to Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, Xu Hejian said during a press briefing that Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing, and Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, are the 12 districts where the tests will be carried out.

The spokesperson urged the population to reduce personnel flows in order to stop the spreading of the virus to assuring operational routines and the supply of daily necessities in the city.

In a period of 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, the Chinese capital city has reported 36 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, according to the deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, Pang Xinghuo.

Pang said that from the 36 infected people, 32 were among people under closed-off management, and the four left were found in mass screening in communities. He added that the 32 cases are moderate or mild, while the other four are asymptomatic carriers.

Since last April 22, Beijing has recorded 928 local cases of COVID-19, having, in actuality, 17 high-risk areas and 37 medium-risk areas for COVID-19.