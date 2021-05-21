EU Urges International Efforts To Promote Peace In Middle East

European Union (EU) High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Friday urged the international community not to remain impassive in the quest for peace in the Middle East.
"We must support Palestine in its efforts to build its State and promote Palestinian-Israeli relations, although we are far away from achieving both," Borrell said.
The high representative made these statements a few hours after Israel and Palestine agreed to a cease-fire following eleven days of escalating warfare that left over 240 people dead and 1,900 wounded.
"Restoring a political horizon towards a two-state solution remains imperative to promote peace in the region. We can no longer stand idly by and wait for the next conflict," Borrell added.
Borrell insisted on offering hope to the Palestinians. "If they do not have a perspective of life in their country, we will remain embroiled in an intermittent conflict," he said.
To achieve stability in the region, there must be a political will by governments and organizations worldwide.
"Unfortunately, there are wide divergences in views on how to deal with the Israel-Palestine issue within the EU. We need to be more proactive," Borrell concluded.
The clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian militias in Gaza Strip have been the most dangerous ones in seven years.
The recent conflict was triggered in East Jerusalem and it spread to the West Bank and other Palestinian cities illegally occupied by the Zionist regime.