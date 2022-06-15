Ethiopia Imposes Curfew in Gambella After Rebel Attack

Over the years, deadly clashes between ethnic groups in western Ethiopia have killed scores and displaced thousands.

On Tuesday, the Gambella Liberation Front (GLF) and the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF-Shene) attacked the city of Gambella in western Ethiopia, leaving at least 20 people dead.

Gambella spokesman Ugetu Ading reported that the fighting included the Newla and Mount Jebejeve areas where the Ethiopian Federal Army has a military camp. There were also battles against on the road connecting Gambella with Dembi Dolo city, in the neighboring Oromia region, where the rebels are active.

The OLF-Shene is an insurgent organization that fights for the self-determination of the Oromo people, who have been historically marginalized by the federal government.

In recent months, the Ethiopian army has killed some 1,000 rebels during its offensive against OLF-Shene, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said during a hearing in Parliament on Tuesday.

Heavy fighting is currently taking place in Gambella, the capital of #Ethiopia's Gambella region

Heavy fighting is currently taking place in Gambella, the capital of #Ethiopia's Gambella region

The GLF and the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) have attacked the administration's capital.

On Wednesday, Umod Ujulu, the Gambella region chief administrator, announced the establishment of a night curfew that would start at 8 p.m. After that time, only the federal security forces will be allowed to move through the streets, he warned.

He also called on the public to inform security forces of any suspicious activity in Gambella city, as well as help security forces in protecting the peace of the city.

Over the years, deadly clashes between ethnic groups in Gambella have killed scores and displaced thousands. These clashes are mainly over access to power and land resources. Gambella has also hosted tens of thousands of South Sudanese refugees fleeing civil war since 2013.