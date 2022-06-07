Ethiopia Warns Precautionary Measures Amid Spread of Malaria

The 2021 Africa Malaria Progress Report revealed that this illness remains a major threat to health and development.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dereje Duguma called on the public to take precautionary measures against the rapid spread of malaria across different parts of Ethiopia.

Malaria outbreak has intensified during the past four months, particularly in Ethiopia's Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Region (SNNPR), Amhara, Oromia, and South West regions.

Poor insecticide-treated bed nets usage, lack of strong emphasis on the disease by authorities and the community, as well as insecurity in parts of the country were said to be among the contributing factors to the latest rapid spread of malaria in Ethiopia.

Heavy rains following the prolonged drought have also created conditions conducive to the spread of malaria. Noting ongoing efforts undertaken by the Health Ministry and concerned stakeholders to control the current malaria outbreak, Duguma called on the public to take the necessary precautions.

Malaria is an acute febrile illness caused by Plasmodium parasites, which are spread to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. The 2021 Africa Malaria Progress Report revealed that this illness remains a major threat to health. African countries accounted for 98 percent of global malaria deaths in 2020.

This continent did not achieve the African Union's 2020 target of reducing malaria incidence and mortality by 40 percent, compared to 2015, and is not on track to eliminate malaria in 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic is further compounding the challenges of ending malaria.

Nevertheless, some 24 African countries have made strides toward establishing national End Malaria Councils and Funds to drive multi-sectoral support and keep malaria high on the financing and development agenda.