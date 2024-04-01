Ethiopia: Campaign Launched to Fight Environmental Pollution

The campaign will be held across all regional states in Ethiopia, calling on Ethiopians from all walks of life to actively participate to realize the campaign's "noble aspirations" against environmental hazards.

On Sunday, the Ethiopian government launched a six-month nationwide campaign to fight environmental pollution.

The campaign, dubbed "Beat Pollution" and targeted to reach more than 30 million Ethiopians, will be implemented in collaboration with the United Nations office in the country and other stakeholders.

Lelise Neme, director-general of the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), said at the launching event that the campaign mainly aims to create public awareness on environmental issues, promote strategic interventions against environmental hazards, celebrate best practices and promote environment-friendly investments to realize a "clean Ethiopia for the current and future generations."

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, during the occasion, underscored the need for concerted efforts among all stakeholders to realize the major aspirations of the campaign, ultimately enabling a green economy through a pollution-free environment.

"Protecting the environment from pollution should not be seen as a luxury but as a matter of survival," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Temeseng Tiruneh emphasized the importance of community involvement in strengthening environmental protection efforts during the launch of a national program aimed at combating pollution and promoting a clean, healthy environment in Ethiopia. @Mustafe_M_Omer pic.twitter.com/fJ2IRQ4df6 — Hilal Mohamed Omar (@hilalmohamed141) March 31, 2024

According to Tiruneh, the campaign mainly aspires to ensure all cities across Ethiopia are free from plastic and water pollution, make the country's arable land free from acidic soil and improve productivity, promote safe and environment-friendly industrial operations, as well as effectively enforce existing sound pollution laws.

The campaign will be held across all regional states in Ethiopia, calling on Ethiopians from all walks of life to actively participate to realize the campaign's "noble aspirations" against environmental hazards.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Ramiz Alakbarov, while addressing the launch event, pledged the UN's support for the success of the campaign.

The economic development of the world has taken a toll, particularly on the countries of Africa, which are contributing less to emissions and pollution but are bearing the brunt of what has happened in more industrialized parts of the world, Alakbarov said.

He further called on all Ethiopians to take an active part in realizing the major aspirations of the campaign.

"This is the most noble act one can perform. I call on all of you to participate very actively and be active parts of the change. I pledge the United Nations's support to this important initiative," he said.