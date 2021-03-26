Eritrea To Withdraw Troops From Ethiopia

"In our March 26, 2021 discussions with President Isaias Afwerki during my visit to Asmara, the government of Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," Abiy said in a statement shared via Twitter.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that Eritrea would withdraw its troops from the country six months after they were sent to help the Ethiopian government in the Tigray conflict.

However, the Eritrean authorities have yet to confirm the troop withdrawal from the border. In the statement, the Prime Minister said that recovering "trust-based people to people relations among our citizens in the Tigray region and fellow Eritreans across the border is essential."

In November 2020, Ethiopia's authorities declared that the Tigray conflict was over, but only until last week the Prime Minister recognized Eritrean troops' presence in the region publicly. This as both Eritrean and Tigrayan forces face accusations of violations of human rights, including killing civilians and the rape of women.