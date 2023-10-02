Türkiye Launches Probe Into Bomb Attack Outside Ministry

The attack took place hours before the Paliament was set to reconvene after the summer recess.

On Sunday, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's office said that Turkish authorities launched a probe into a bombing attack in front of the interior ministry's building in Ankara.

Two police officers were slightly injured and one attacker died after he set off the suicide bomb, while the other bomber was shot dead by the police, said Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The "two terrorists" came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of the ministry at around 0930 local time (0630 GMT) and carried out the attack, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

A bomb found on the body of the "neutralized terrorist" was set off in a controlled explosion, and another controlled explosion followed the first one.

Police work at an explosion site in Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 1, 2023. An explosion on Sunday near the Turkish Interior Ministry was the work of "terrorists" attempting a bomb attack, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack yet. The TV broadcasters showed the police cordoning off the area where bomb squad teams were searching the scene.

Security measures were increased in Ankara after the attack, which took place close to the Turkish parliament and hours before it was set to reconvene after the months-long summer recess, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony for the new legislative year.

In his speech to the new legislative year of the parliament, Erdogan thanked the police for the timely intervention. Describing the bombing attack as a "final flutter of terrorism," he stressed that terrorists will never succeed in their attempts to destroy peace and security.