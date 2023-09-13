Environmental and Climate Investment Forum Opens in Egypt

The forum is funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Switzerland's international cooperation agency, and is organized in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) through the "Inclusive Green Growth in Egypt" project.

On Tuesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the first edition of the Environmental and Climate Investment Forum in the country's new administrative capital to the east of Cairo.

The event aims to review investment systems and opportunities in the fields of green economy and climate resilience, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.

Furthermore, Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said that the forum will become an annual event for presenting investment opportunities to the private sector and increasing investments of green projects.

She added, hosting the forum is part of the country's commitment to achieving the goals of Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt's vision 2030, and it builds on the outcomes of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) held in Egypt in 2022.

Egypt aims to advance its green investments roadmap and increase its share of green public investments from 40% to 50% of total public investments by 2025.



According to official data, the forum comprised six sessions, including one that focused on creating favorable conditions for climate and environmental investments in fields of agriculture, waste management, ecotourism, and bio-based industries.

It will also launch a new e-platform that offers an overview of Egypt's investment ecosystem, green economy opportunities, and climate resilience.