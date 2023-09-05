Egypt: Global Population Congress Kicks Off

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi attended the opening ceremony of the four-day conference in Egypt's new capital, located some 50 kilometers east of Cairo.

On Tuesday, the Global Congress on Population, Health and Development (PHDC) kicked off in Egypt's new administrative capital.

According to official data, the conference was attended by around 8,000 policymakers and researchers.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi attended the opening ceremony of the four-day conference in Egypt's new capital, located some 50 kilometers east of Cairo.

"The population issue in Egypt and countries with similar experiences constitutes a real danger," Sisi said, adding that he wants to "make education strong" in light of Egypt's large population and limited resources.

اليوم تم اطلاق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للسكان والتنمية 2023 – 2030 وذلك في افتتاح المؤتمر العالمي للصحة والسكان والتنمية، وتم تسليم الإستراتيجية من أ.د خالد عبدالغفار، وزير الصحة والسكان إلي السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي. pic.twitter.com/i0LfTheKP7 — Global PHDC (@GlobalPHDC) September 5, 2023

Furthermore, at the ceremony, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar launched the country's National Population Strategy and General Health Strategy 2023–2030.

In order to meet the basic needs of its more than 105 million citizens, Egypt has in recent years explored several ways to control its rapid population growth and made use of its limited natural resources, particularly fresh water and arable lands.