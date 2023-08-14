Egypt, Jordan, Palestine Urge Stop Israeli Settler Terrorism

Al Sisi, Abdullah II, and Abbas also underscored the significance of Israel releasing Palestinian funds it holds without legal basis.

On Monday, Egyptian President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for an end to the terrorism by Israeli settlers.

At the conclusion of a summit in the Egyptian city of Al Alamein, they demanded the lifting of the blockade in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the need for Israel to uphold its responsibilities as an occupying power and cease its incursions into West Bank cities.

Al Sisi, Abdullah II, and Abbas underscored the significance of Israel releasing Palestinian funds it holds without legal basis, which is contrary to the established agreements.

They also condemned "the continuation and escalation of illegal Israeli practices undermining the rights of the entire Palestinian population."

Footage obtained by human rights org B'Tselem shows a group of extremist Israeli Jewish settlers driving Palestinian shepherds off grazing lands and farmers off fields in the Jordan Valley region, in the occupied West Bank, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/w0O8VD8DQj — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 14, 2023

These actions "violate international legal norms, undermine the internationally agreed-upon two-state solution, and contribute to escalating violence and spreading chaos."

The leaders stressed the importance of Israel, as an occupying power, halting all settlement activities, Palestinian land confiscation, forced displacement of the Palestinians from their homes, and the alteration of the character and identity of Jerusalem.

They agreed to continue trilateral coordination to bolster international efforts, uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, and strive to reactivate the peace process "in a manner that ensures the end of Israel's occupation."

Two weeks ago, Abbas and Al Sisi discussed ways to restore Palestinian national unity, following Hamas and other Palestinian factions' meetings in Egypt to explore ending their divisions.