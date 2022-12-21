Environment-Friendly Spray to Tackle Rusty Plant Threat

Myrtle rust causes has become a huge problem in Australia, with more than 350 native hosts, and more than 40 species have been deemed conservation priorities.

Scientists from Australia's University of Queensland (UQ) have developed an environment-friendly RNA-based spray to combat myrtle rust that has wiped out many local plants.

Published in Molecular Plant Pathology, the research said the spray induces RNA interference, a natural way to shut down protein translation, which could stop the spread of myrtle rust through bushland, home gardens and nurseries.

Anne Sawyer, a molecular plant biologist from UQ and co-author of the paper, said that the spray significantly reduced myrtle rust symptoms on rose apple trees and reduced spore germination and inhibited the development of infection structures in vitro.

The environment-friendly RNA-based spray is also biodegradable, non-toxic and doesn't leave any residues on plants, she added.

The research team said myrtle rust causes population decline and localized extinction of endemic flora. It has become a huge problem in Australia, with more than 350 native hosts, and more than 40 species have been deemed conservation priorities.

However, growers rely heavily on fungicides, which are harmful to humans and beneficial organisms such as bees and monarch butterflies as well as water contamination.

"Pests and pathogens can also develop resistance to chemicals and consumers are becoming more aware of residues on their fruit and vegetables," Sawyer said, adding that the early results were very positive, and further research would test the spray in more uncontrolled conditions outside the lab and glasshouse.