Sanders, Warren Surge to Tie Biden Atop Dem 2020 Primary: Poll

Progressive presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have surged in the polls to tie with Joe Biden atop the Democratic 2020 primary, according to a survey by Monmouth University released Monday.

The poll finds a virtual three-way tie among Sanders and Warren with 20 percent, and Biden with 19 percent in the presidential nomination preferences of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters across the United States.

Compared to Monmouth’s June poll, these results represent an increase in support for both Sanders (up from 14 percent) and Warren (up from 15 percent), and a significant drop for Biden (down from 32 percent). The poll is approved by the Democratic National Committee for deciding which candidates make the primary debates.

“Liberal voters are starting to cast about for a candidate they can identify with. Moderate voters, who have been paying less attention, seem to be expressing doubts about Biden,” director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute Patrick Murray commented.

New national poll shows that @BernieSanders not only has the most diverse support ethnically, but also economically.



More voters of color support Bernie than any other candidate. He's the only candidate with over 20% support there. He's @ 22%.



More voters w/ no degrees as well. pic.twitter.com/HHCfSOjRzR — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 26, 2019

A poll made by the Washington Post in July suggested that Sanders is the leading candidate of the left, most likely to beat former VP Joe Biden, as opposed to Elizabeth Warren. Although Warren has gained the most percentage in comparison with Biden and Sanders.

“New national poll shows that Bernie Sanders not only has the most diverse support ethnically but also economically,” political commentator Shaun King tweeted, explaining that “more voters of color support Bernie than any other candidate,” as well as those with no degrees.

As Sanders continues to gain ground, the Vermont senator nabbed his first national union endorsement on Monday for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, from the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America.

"If the corporate CEOs don't get the treatment that they need," said Sanders, "we will provide the treatment for them."

The progressive and social-democrat candidate is among the only four presidential candidates that do not have any billionaire donors out of 20 according to an analysis of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) records by Forbes published Aug. 5.