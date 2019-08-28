Gabbard Doesn’t Qualify for 3rd Democratic Presidential Debate

Despite missing the mark, a campaign spokesperson said Gabbard will not fall out of the Democratic presidential nomination.

United States Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard fell short to qualify for the third Democratic presidential debate which will take place on Sept. 12 -13 in Texas, a campaign spokesperson informed Wednesday.

However, and despite missing the mark, the spokesperson said Gabbard will not fall out of the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I would have liked to have been on that stage, but that’s not everything and we’re gonna find ways to work around it and really focus on bringing our people-powered campaign directly to the people,” the Hawaii Congresswoman and candidate said in an interview with CBS News.

The deadline to qualify in the third campaign was Wednesday and candidates were required to meet both polling and fundraising criteria.

Although Gabbard met the 130,000 individual donor mark, she failed to meet the 2 percent threshold in DNC-approved polls. Her campaign spokesperson said Gabbard “exceeded 2 percent support in 26 national and early-state polls, but only two of them are on the DNC’s ‘certified list.”

The congresswoman from Hawaii received high praise for her performance at the second Democratic debate held on July 31, with some people even taking to social media to accuse tech giants like Twitter of purposely trying to block her popularity.

According to the DNC, all candidates who qualified for the third debate automatically do so as well for the October the fourth debate. The deadline for the fourth debate is two weeks before the debate, which gives candidates who missed the deadline on Aug. 28 more time to qualify for the October debate.

The third debate will take place at the Health and Physical Education Arena on the campus of Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. Ten candidates, including front-runners Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden have qualified for the Sept. 12 debate.

According to a survey by Monmouth University released Monday, Sanders and Warren have surged in the polls to tie with Biden atop the Democratic 2020 primary.

The poll finds a virtual three-way tie among Sanders and Warren with 20 percent, and Biden with 19 percent in the presidential nomination preferences of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters across the U.S.