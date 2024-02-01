Electoral Crime Reporting Website Launched in the DR

Among the frequent violations not reported, PC cited the use of State vehicles and resources; the purchase, rental and sale of voting cards; as well as political violence against women for gender reasons.

On Wednesday, the non-partisan civic movement Citizen Participation (PC) presented the platform www.atentocontuvoto.org to register and process complaints of electoral crimes before and during the campaign and elections next February.

PC explained to media representatives that through the web page, people will be able to make accusations with photographs and videos of crimes that could occur during the municipal elections of 18 February.

Such violations, it explained, are contemplated in Laws No. 33-18 of Political Parties, Groupings and Movements; No. 20-23 of the Electoral Regime; and Decree 1-24 which regulates government advertising during the electoral calendar.

To purge and validate the complaints, the grouping has a team in charge of confirming their veracity, including their geolocation.

PARTICIPACIÓN CIUDADANA HABILITA PÁGINA WEB PARA REGISTRAR DENUNCIAS DE DELITOS ELECTORALES.

La ONG llama a la ciudadanía a participar activamente en las elecciones municipales y a constituirse en observadora proactiva del proceso.



Tus denuncias -> https://t.co/pXt8rUsIPj pic.twitter.com/X4Th51YYeC — Participación Ciudadana (@PCiudadana) January 31, 2024

The tweet reads, "Citizen Participation enables a web page to register complaints of electoral crimes. The NGO calls citizens to actively participate in the municipal elections and to become proactive observers of the process."

It urged the development of an awareness process that includes political parties and citizens in general, which promotes the avoidance and observance of infractions and bad practices already common as a result of the political-electoral culture in the Dominican Republic.

PC said that frequently these events are not formalized before the public instances contemplated and called upon the citizens to demand greater transparency.

Among the frequent violations not reported, PC cited the use of State vehicles and resources; the purchase, rental and sale of voting cards; as well as political violence against women for gender reasons.

For Dominicans -as in most Latin American countries-, elections at this level are of special importance, since it is the municipal and community leaders who are closest to the problems that afflict the population.

Eight million 105 thousand 151 Dominicans are summoned to the polls to decide who will be the next mayors, councilors, district directors and councilors for the next four years.