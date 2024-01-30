DR: Dialogue Continues Between Government and Press Society

Regarding Law 1-24 on the DNI, President Luis Abinader said the day before that it was contemplated in the Constitution of 2010 and that many politicians who today oppose it, were the ones who promoted the project when it was approved in the Congress.

This Tuesday, the dialogue continues between the Dominican government and sectors that object to various aspects of Law 1-24, which creates the National Investigations Directorate (DNI). The objective of the dialogue is to reach a consensus on a revision of the controversial legislation.

The talks began on Monday of last week and are scheduled to continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week, after the Dominican Society of Newspapers (SDD) pointed out that the referred law violates rights such as freedom of expression, intimacy, privacy and the protection of personal data and information.

The talks on the law are led, on behalf of the government, by the legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta, and the director of the National Department of Investigations (DNI), Luis Soto.

The SDD is represented by its president Persio Maldonado Sánchez (general director of El Nuevo Diario), the vice-president of the journalistic entity, Aníbal de Castro (president of Diario Libre) and Manuel Tapia López, legal advisor and treasurer.

Este martes se reinicia el diálogo entre el gobierno y sectores que objetan aspectos específicos de la Ley 1-24 que crea la Dirección Nacional de Investigaciones (DNI), a los fines de consensuar una revisión de la controversial legislación.



Regarding Law 1-24 on the DNI, President Luis Abinader said the day before that it was contemplated in the Constitution of 2010 and that many politicians who today oppose it, were the ones who promoted the project when it was approved in the Congress.

However, due to criticism from various sectors, the president reiterated that he will abide by the agreement reached between the SDD and the Government.

"What they recommend will be," said the dignitary, who recalled that his administration is respectful of democracy.

Last January 11, the Senate of the Dominican Republic approved the bill which creates the DNI as a centralized organ of the State, with the purpose of evaluating internal and external threats and coordinating the National Intelligence System.

A week later, the spokesman of the Presidency, Homero Figueroa, assured that the Executive is open to dialogue in view of the debate.

Various sectors of society, mainly opposition politicians, consider that the legislation has hidden interests or that it is not very clear in its content, for which reason they demand that the Executive Branch modify it.