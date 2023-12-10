Elections in Egypt This Sunday

Al-Sisi, the current president is the favorite candidate, that probably will be re-elected for a third therm.

From this Sunday until next Tuesday, the polling stations will be open for at least 67 million Egyptian go to polls to exercise their right to vote.

The National Electoral Committee (CNE) has completed all preparations for the presidential elections and has established approximately 11,631 electoral subcommittees in 9,376 polling stations, including schools, youth centres and health units.

Abdelfatah Al-Sisi, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, Hazem Omar, and Farid Zahran (head of the Egyptian Democratic Party) are among the candidates who are running for President, alongside the current President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi.

A total of 15,000 judges from various judicial authorities will supervise the electoral process, including the heads of subcommittees or preservation committees and the NEC announced that the vote counting process will take place within the voting subcommittees after the third voting day.

If the elections are decided in the first round, the results will be announced on 18 December, but in the event of a second round, elections for Egyptians abroad will be held on 5, 6 and 7 January 2024, and for Egyptians within the African country on 8, 9 and 10 January. The results of the second round will be declared on 16 January 2024.

The CNE has extended invitations to all diplomatic missions in Egypt to observe the electoral process. To date, 24 embassies and 67 diplomats have been registered to monitor the elections.

The media presence for the presidential elections includes 528 international observers from 115 media outlets, in addition to 70 local media. A total of 4,218 journalists and media professionals have been granted permits.