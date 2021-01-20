El Salvador: President Bukele's Words on Peace Accord Rejected

He called them a "corrupt pact" and a "farce" on the occasion of the 29 anniversary of the agreements on Jan. 16.

The NGO Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL) urged Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to desist from using "pejorative language" in reference to the 1992 Peace Accords which ended 12 years of civil war.

CEJIL declaration comes after he called the peace accords a "corrupt pact" and a "farce" on the occasion of the 29 anniversary of the agreements on Jan. 16.

"It is undeniable that the Peace Accords gave a new face to the country since they made possible the emergence or renewal of important state institutions," the Salvadorean lawyers stated.

"Questioning their importance revictimizes those who have seen their expectations of truth, justice, and reparation frustrated for thirty years or more."

Recalling the victims without access to justice, the CEJIL called on state institutions to follow up the peace process and requested Bukele to allow access to the military archives.

On December 18, Bukele said that the agreements did not bring any benefits and only represented a negotiation between two leaders. His words took place in El Mozote where one of the cruelest massacres occurred.

Achieved under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), the peace accords were signed between the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) and the Salvadorean government in Mexico on January 16, 1992.

A Truth Commission was established with a mandate to investigate human rights violations committed during the civil war. The accords also opened paths for reforms to the Constitution, the justice system, and the electoral system.