El Salvador: New Idea Party's Advocates Block Electoral Tribunal

The blockage was sparked by statements voiced by President Nayib Bukele over alleged electoral fraud against his party in the 2021 elections.

Supporters of the ruling New Ideas Party (NI) blocked the headquarters of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) in El Salvador on Monday, claiming this institution seeks to prevent its candidates' inscription in the legislative elections to take place in February 2021.

The blockade came after TSE suspended the registration of some NI candidates by stating that an official elected by popular vote is prohibited from leaving the political party for which he was elected to join another, and if he is expelled or resigns, he must remain independent for the duration of his election period.

The electoral authorities noted that NI members placed vehicles at the gates of the building and locks in order to block the exits.

"To this day, we do not know the state of our inscription lists at the national level and we are here to show solidarity with the comrades who, to this day, do not know anything about their process," NI candidate Saul Chamagua said.

Santa Ana ¡¡LO HEMOS LOGRADO!!

Esta noche el @TSEElSalvador ante la presión de nuestros simpatizantes y candidatos ha iniciado el proceso de inscripción que debió haber finalizado hace 9 días.



No vamos a permitir más bloqueos. #TSEnoAlFraude pic.twitter.com/4YlkwSrXNE — Nuevas Ideas (@nuevasideas) December 1, 2020

The meme reads, "Santa Ana, We have made it. Under pressure from our supporters and candidates, the TSE has begun the registration process which should have concluded 9 days ago. We will not allow any more locks."

The blockage was sparked by statements voiced by President Nayib Bukele over alleged electoral fraud against his party in the upcoming elections.

TSE has registered 35 candidates for the Legislative Assembly so far, including eight from NI for the departments of La Libertad, Ahuachapan, La Paz, San Miguel, Cuscatlan, Cabañas, Chalatenango, and La Union.

Fourteen candidates from the National Concertation Party (PCN), 10 from Arena, and 5 from the Great Alliance for National Unity (GANA) have been also registered.