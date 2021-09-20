Eight Dead and 24 Wounded in a Shooting at a Russian University

The attacker, who is a law school student, was injured when he resisted the police during the operation deployed to arrest him.

Russia's Investigative Committee reported that eight people were killed and 24 citizens injured in a shooting that occurred on the campus of the University of Perm on Monday.

The attacker, who is a law school student, was injured when he resisted the police during the operation deployed to arrest him. Currently, he is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

During the attack, the attacker was armed with a shotgun and a knife. The press service of the attacked university reported this morning of the event through a message on social networks in which it said that the teachers and students of the center had locked themselves in the classrooms after hearing shots.

"We locked ourselves in a classroom for an hour, we were about 60 people," one student said, adding that "the attacker started shooting when entering the room."

The images from the scene indicate that the attacker also fired at the vehicles parked in the university area before pointing the weapon at people. Several students jumped out of the windows to save themselves from the shooting.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent the ministers of health and education to the university.

Local authorities declared a day of mourning for the victims of the shooting and suspended classes in all Perm schools and universities, recommending that they reinforce "all their security measures" before resuming work.

In May 2021, a former student of a school in Kazan, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, opened a shooting at the educational center that left nine dead and 23 injured, most of them children.