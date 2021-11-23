Eight Corpses With Signs Of Torture Appear In Rio de Janeiro

This is not the first time that something similar has been observed. In Nov. 2017, the Police and the Military killed eight people with 35 rifle shots.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) urged the Brazilian authorities to open an investigation into the appearance of eight bodies with signs of torture in Rio de Janeiro's Complexo do Salgueiro, a shantytown in which Militarized Police raided after the death of an officer.

"We ask the Prosecutor to ensure that those responsible for these events are held accountable to justice through an independent and impartial investigation," OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado said and expressed her concern about the disrespect for the Federal Supreme Court's 2020 ruling, which prohibited the Militarized Police from carrying out raids in the favelas without prior notice to the Prosecutor's Office.

"We reiterate the need to open a dialogue to discuss the current model of security policy in the favelas," she added and recalled that the Police must use violence respecting the principles of legality, precaution, necessity, and proportionality.

The discovery of the bodies of eight tortured people came two days after a policeman was killed in that area. The multiple homicide occurred on Sunday morning after a confrontation between drug traffickers and agents of the Police.

Brazil is showing the world the new form of terrorism. The terrorism of Rio de Janeiro's militias. Bolsonaro is the president elected by the militia mafias and also, by Steve Bannon's fake news. pic.twitter.com/d3F0dcZPzW — Sgt Pepper da URSAL - e cBozo para Haia ���������� (@Sgt_Pimenta2) September 22, 2021

“We rescued the bodies and didn't find any weapons. They made a slaughter,” said a resident of Complexo do Salgueiro, a neighborhood where at least 59,800 Brazilians live.

"Used by criminals as a starting point for cargo and vehicle theft, a warehouse for drug distribution, and a hideout for fugitives from justice, the Complexo do Salgueiro... has been the scene of serial killings during police operations," outlet O Globo explained.

This is not the first time that something similar has been observed. In Nov. 2017, the Police and the Military killed eight people with 35 rifle shots. Among the dead was a 14-year-old minor. “Two judicial investigations were opened into this case but they ended up being shelved without identifying the culprits," it recalled.