Ecuador's Security System Is Inefficient -AME

The current comprehensive security model in the country is "obsolete, inefficient and ineffective," says AME president and mayor of Nabón, Patricio Maldonado.

The Association of Ecuadorian Municipalities (AME) on Monday called on President Guillermo Lasso to convene an urgent meeting of the State and Public Security Council (Cosepe) following the murder of the mayor of Manta, Agustin Intriago.

"The security situation of mayors and mayorsesses is critical, and today has hit rock bottom. We are elected representatives whose faces and agendas are in the public domain, so we are constantly exposed," said the president of the AME and mayor of Nabón (Azuay province), Patricio Maldonado.

The official sent an urgent request to President Guillermo Lasso to immediately convene a working session of the State and Public Security Council for the sake of a "new comprehensive security model."

Maldonado said in a statement, titled 'We can't wait a minute longer,' that the meeting is "in order to address the weakened security management model that the country has," which is "obsolete, inefficient, and ineffective," the mayor said.



��#ATENCIÓN | Patricio Maldonado, Presidente de la Asociación de Municipalidades Ecuatorianas, solicita una sesión al presidente @LassoGuillermo para tratar el modelo de gestión de seguridad debilitado que tiene el país, en el Consejo de Seguridad Pública y del Estado de forma… pic.twitter.com/zsLUmeZ24F — Radio Pichincha (@radio_pichincha) July 24, 2023

The tweet reads, "Patricio Maldonado, President of the Association of Ecuadorian Municipalities, requests a session to the President Guillermo Lasso to address the country's weakened security management model in the Public and State Security Council immediately."

According to the official, Ecuador's security system is incapable of responding to civil society and now fails to meet the needs of the authorities elected by sovereign vote in the country's 221 municipalities.

Maldonado's request followed Sunday's murder of the mayor of Manta, in the western province of Manabí, Agustín Intriago. Also killed in the armed attack was soccer player Ariana Estefanía Chancay, 28.

The victims were participating in a delivery of work in the neighborhood 15 de septiembre when they were attacked with firearms by criminals. According to the National Police, a suspect has already been arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime against the mayor.

Lasso declared on Monday a state of emergency in the provinces of Manabí and Los Ríos, including the municipality of Durán in Guayas province. The measure implies a curfew, which will be in force from 22:00 until 05:00 the following day.