Ecuador: Explosive Detonates at Citizen Revolution's Meeting

On Tuesday night, members of the Citizen Revolution (RC) were targeted in an explosive attack during a political event in the province of El Oro, Ecuador.

An explosive device detonated during the inauguration of a RC headquarters in the city of Huaquillas, where dozens of people had gathered to support the presidential candidate Luisa Gonzalez and and vice presidential candidate Andres Arauz.

The detonation, which caused no fatalities or injuries, was captured on videos being livestreamed by RC sympathizers. Shortly after, the inaugural event resumed.

The attack on the party members occurs amidst the campaign for the early presidential elections called by President Guillermo Lasso for August 20.

Aquí no está nunca la policía pero para resguardar al candidato mimado de Lasso sí.



En este atentado en la sede de la Revolución Ciudadana en Huaquillas hubo mucha gente que sólo iba a disfrutar de una inauguración.



No nos podrán vencer. Sólo el pueblo salva al pueblo.



Cc… pic.twitter.com/obXcpYTLFV — Alma Mía La Única (@AlmaMiaEcu) June 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "The police are never here. They only protect Lasso's spoiled candidate. In this attack at the Citizen Revolution's headquarters in Huaquillas, there were many people who were only going to enjoy an inauguration. They will not be able to defeat us. Only the people save the people."

"An attack when we were inaugurating the campaign center in Huaquillas. Homeland, what have they done to you?," tweeted former President Rafael Correa, who is the main RC leader.

"I send all my love and solidarity to the RC comrades in Huaquillas and the province of El Oro," expressed Paola Pabon, the prefect of Pichincha.

"We demand the government and authorities to investigate and identify those responsible for these unacceptable acts and put an end to the violence in the country," she added.