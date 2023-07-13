Campaign for Presidential Elections Kicks Off in Ecuador

So far, all polls indicate that over 40 percent of citizens would vote for Luisa Gonzalez, the candidate of the Citizen Revolution movement led by former President Rafael Correa.

On Wednesday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that the electoral campaign for the extraordinary presidential elections on August 20 will be extended from July 13 to August 17.

Initially, the CNE had set the presidential campaign period between August 8 and August 17. However, the electoral authorities decided to extend the campaign period to promote greater awareness among citizens of the candidates' government plans.

The CNE clarified that the electoral campaign to select lawmakers will remain as originally defined, starting on August 8 and ending on August 17.

The upcoming elections emerged as a result of a decision made by President Guillermo Lasso, who invoked the constitutional mechanism known as "Death Cross" whereby he dissolved the Parliament, shortened his presidential term, and called for early elections.

Luisa Gonzalez, the presidential candidate in #Ecuador with Correa’s party RC5, got married when she was 15 and became a lone mother. She is being mocked by misogynistic trolls for finishing high school at 22 and starting college at 23. She is the only woman in the race. https://t.co/KSJaNysJ16 — taseenb (@taseenb) July 9, 2023

The tweet reads, "By attacking Luisa Gonzalez, they have touched thousands of women who bravely decided to be young mothers and later professionals in order to raise their children. The resurgence of the homeland is also the resurgence of mothers."

His decision occurred in May when the Parliament was about to debate and vote on his impeachment in a political trial where he was accused of embezzlement.

The Ecuadorian presidential candidates are environmentalist Yaku Perez, businessman Xavier Hervas, former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner, former fortune soldier Jan Topic, lawyer Bolivar Armijos, and former legislators Luisa Gonzalez, Fernando Villavicencio, and Daniel Noboa.

The winner of the presidential elections will complete the 2021-2025 term that belonged to Lasso. So far, all polls indicate that over 40 percent of citizens would vote for Luisa Gonzalez, the candidate of the Citizens' Revolution movement led by former President Rafael Correa.

The second place in the electoral preferences remains contested by Yaku Perez and Otto Sonnenholzner, who are at least 15 percentage points below Gonzalez.