Ecuadorians Get Ready for the Subnational Elections on Sunday

On Friday, Ecuador’s electoral authorities started the final preparations for the Feb. 5 subnational elections, in which some 13,4 million citizens are called to vote.

From Friday to Sunday, political campaigning is prohibited. The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages sales are also banned so that citizens can reflect on and peacefully exercise their votes. Anyone who breaks these rules will be fined up to US$200.

The Electoral Council announced that 32 450 military men will guard the polling stations, transport the electoral material and guarantee the security of the votes’ counting process, which is likely to last ten days.

“After conducting a survey and obtaining intelligence assessments, we detected that there are some sectors where we need to take greater precautions due to their high violence records and political polarity,” Armed Forces Command Chief Nelson Proaño stressed.

In this electoral process, Ecuadorians will elect 23 provincial prefects, 221 mayors, 1,307 councilors, and other subnational authorities. On Sunday, citizens will also answer a referendum made up of eight yes or no questions on the need to modify some principles established by the Constitution. Driven by President Guillermo Lasso, the referendum seeks to verify whether or not citizens authorize the extradition processes for those who commit international crimes in the country, the creation of an institution to oversee the State Prosecutor’s Office, the reduction of the number of national legislators, and new institutions creations for the protection of water resources. "This popular consultation is going to be a form of evaluation to the Lasso administration," political analyst Santiago Basabe stated, recalling that Lasso went from having a 78 percent approval at the beginning of his term to a 30 percent approval today.