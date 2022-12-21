Ecuador Inaugurates First Subway Transportation System

The inauguration marks the opening process of the Quito Metro, with its 15 stations in a first phase aimed at familiarizing users with the system.

The Quito Metro, Ecuador's first subway transportation system, was inaugurated today in its first phase of user induction and training, which will run from December 22 to January 4, 2023.

The blessing ceremony of the 18 trains that make up the fleet in the area of Workshops and Garages, in the southern sector of Quitumbe, was presided over by the Mayor of Quito, Santiago Guarderas.

The mayor welcomed the inauguration of the Quito Metro, "a masterpiece" that "will revolutionize mobility throughout the city," said Guarderas.

The official said that two phases of citizen socialization have been programmed to familiarize users with the system. The installation of the charging system is still pending, which is expected in early 2023, so no trains will be running yet.

The Quito Metro was inaugurated, with the opening phase, so that the people of Quito know how this system works. The mayor Santiago Guarderas presided over the event that was attended by public and private authorities, international organizations and citizens.

The Quito Metro will run from north to south along 22.6 kilometers, is 100 percent inclusive, with accessibility measures for people with disabilities, and is expected to mobilize some 400 000 people per day.

At a cost of 2 061 million dollars, the system will be operated by the consortium formed by the companies Metro de Medellín, from Colombia, and Transdev, from France, until 2028. Construction began in 2010 by the Spanish company Acciona.

From January 5 to March 4, test trips will begin, which will be free for users. Operations will start as planned on March 5, when the fare will be charged, at 0.45 cents.