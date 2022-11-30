Ecuadorian Govt Requests To Revoke Release of Former VP Glas

The Government of Ecuador requested on Wednesday the "total revocation and declaration of nullity" of the resolution of a judge who ordered two days ago the release of former Vice President Jorge Glas (2013-2018) from prison under a pre-release regime.

The National Service of Integral Attention disclosed the request to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) on its official Twitter account.

"On November 30, 2022, this Service filed the petition of total revocation and declaration of nullity to the resolution issued by constitutional judge Emerson Curipallo, who accepted the precautionary measure in favor of Jorge G. arranging the immediate release of the person deprived of liberty (PPL) and granting an alternative measure to the deprivation of liberty," the text reads.

The precautionary measure in favor of Glas allowed him to leave prison as an alternative measure, establishing the prohibition to travel outside the country and the obligation to report every eight days at the Social Rehabilitation Center of Guayas (southwest).

SNAI argued that its request to annul the alternative measure of imprisonment is motivated by several causes, among them the violation of adequate judicial protection, the violation of due process and the lack of motivation in the resolution.

To this, it added the failure to comply with the state power and previous judicial decisions.

In April of this year, Glas was released from prison in a similar condition but had to return behind bars after the precautionary measure was revoked.

The former vice president is serving two sentences, one for six years for the crime of illicit association in the corruption scheme of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and another for eight years for the crime of bribery within the Bribery case 2012-2016.

Last November 10, a Court of Appeal of the National Court of Justice announced the annulment of the 8-year sentence against the former vice-president and six others sanctioned for the Singue case for alleged embezzlement in the awarding of an oil contract.

This opened the possibility for his defense to recently present a new request for the unification of sentences so that Glas could be granted pre-release, arguing that he has already served more than 75 percent of his principal sentence.