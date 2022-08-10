Ecuadorian Judge Who Granted Freedom to Jorge Glas is Arrested

The Prosecutor's Office says that Judge Molina issued the release order at 4:46 p.m. local time, "when he was already disqualified, because he was called to trial in another case."

On Wednesday, the Ecuadorian Prosecutor's Office confirmed the arrest of Judge Banny Molina, who granted a habeas corpus in favor of Jorge Glas, the former vice president who remains in prison due to two corruption cases.

The Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation against Judge Molina, who was "denounced" for alleged usurpation and simulation of public functions. This complaint was made by the Judicial Council Director Santiago Peñaherrera, who assures that Molina was disqualified from his functions when he issued the ruling in favor of Glas.

"The detainee is already under the orders of the Prosecutor's Office, which continues to collect evidence that allows determining the existence or not of the alleged crime and the responsibility of the accused," the Prosecutor's Office said.

On August 5, Judge Molina issued the release order at 4:46 p.m. local time, "when he was already disqualified, because he was called to trial in another case at 1:00 p.m. that day," it added.

Supporting this narrative, the Penitentiary Service (SNAI) maintains that the release order has several inconsistencies since its "format, stamps, and other characteristics differ completely from the document initially issued by the Judge."

Meanwhile, Sonia Vera, a member of the team of lawyers defending Glas, warned that the administration of President Guillermo Lasso would cause "an international scandal" if it does not comply with the court order to release the former vice president.

"The Ecuadorian State's refusal could be considered a case of inhuman and degrading treatment," she said, alluding to the state of health of Glas, who cannot receive adequate treatment inside a prison.