Ecuador: Report Speaks of HR Violations During National Strike

A human rights organization analyzed the rights violations during this day of mobilizations that have deepened the social demands.

The Regional Human Rights Advisory Foundation, INREDH, published a report on the 18-day national strike called by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador.

The three main branches of the indigenous movement: the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities, CONAIE; the National Confederation of Peasant, Indigenous and Black Organizations FENOCIN; and the Evangelical Indigenous Organizations of Ecuador; FEINE put on the table 10 demands on issues related to the reduction of fuel prices, prohibition of extractive projects, improvement in the prices of agricultural products, among others.

According to INREDH, the government never had the disposition to reach a dialogue. This was reflected in the repression denounced during the strike, although dialogue tables had been established.

From the first day of the demonstrations, on June 13, the calls of students and civilians were repressed by the national police. These aggressions increased, causing the death of several demonstrators.

According to INREDH, from the beginning of the indigenous movement's demands, the government, far from understanding the needs of a population segment, implemented a discourse to discredit the indigenous movement.

In addition, he explains how new accusations were made without presenting evidence, such as: "directly linking the social protest with an alleged financing of drug trafficking." This discourse sought to "ignore the community structure of social protest and popular support" and was repeated by the traditional media.

Inredh even points out the hate speeches and the delegitimization of the social outburst. In addition, it indicates that: "not only the requests of the organizations were ignored, but the government began to look for repressive material in Colombia, Brazil and other European countries, which showed that Guillermo Lasso never wanted to dialogue and opted for the violent control of social protest."