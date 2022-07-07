Ecuador: Govt-Indigenous Dialogue Sets Technical Working Group

The creation of a technical working group is part of the peace agreement signed on June 30 to end the 18-day strike.

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (CONAIE), Leonidas Iza, said on behalf of the indigenous community he expects "this process to yield results in the issues of the national agenda, which are for the benefit of the majority of families in the country."

To implement the points agreed upon in last week's dialogues, Ecuador's government and the indigenous movement took part Thursday in the first meeting of the technical working group.

According to the Ministry of Government, "in the facilities of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference, Minister Francisco Jimenez leads the first technical table," which sets the agenda for the dialogues during the 90 days established in the agreement.

On June 30, CONAIE and the government signed a peace agreement to end the 18-day strike. This agreement sets a 90-day deadline for the implementation of the ten points.

#7Jul #Internacionales | El Gobierno de Ecuador y el movimiento indígena realizaron la primera reunión de la mesa técnica de trabajo para implementar los puntos acordados en los diálogos que pusieron fin a las protestas. pic.twitter.com/9yC22EUUyW — Diario La Mañana�� (@LaMananaDigital) July 7, 2022

The Government of Ecuador and the indigenous movement held the first meeting of the technical work table to implement the points agreed upon in the dialogues that put an end to the protests.

The indigenous organization put forward a 10-point demand, including freezing fuel prices, agricultural subsidies and not signing free trade agreements that "destroy national production."

A day after June 30, when the peace agreement was signed, its two central points were reached: the reduction of the price of subsidized fuels and the repeal of the decree to promote oil activity.

In the next three months, government and indigenous peoples' and peasants' movement delegates will address the remaining points of the ten-demand list. Among them is the cancellation of overdue debts of up to 10 000 dollars owed by peasant families.

CONAIE initiated an indefinite national strike in mid-June against the policies of President Guillermo Lasso. At least six people died amid the anti-government demonstrations over the high cost of living.

